Sky Sports to air sailing’s 36th America’s Cup

Sky Sports will broadcast sailing’s 36th America’s Cup, the oldest international trophy in world sport, in March 2021.

The new deal means Sky Sports will show the America’s Cup World Series, Christmas Regatta and Prada Challenger series, culminating with the 2021 America’s Cup Match starting on March 6th. On top of live TV coverage, Sky Sports’ digital and social channels will showcase highlights and reports from all the key moments.

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: “It’s exciting to welcome back sailing to our customers in what is a bumper year for live coverage across all our channels. The America’s Cup is the pinnacle of the sport and we look forward to broadcasting such a prestigious competition.”

Held in Auckland with reigning champions Defender Emirates Team New Zealand choosing the location of the event, the Prada Challenger Series, a series of round robin qualifiers, will precede the 2021 America’s Cup. Participating in these qualifiers will be INEOS TEAM UK who are working towards Sir Ben Ainslie skippering their boat Britannia.

A two team, best of seven race series, The America’s Cup pre-dates the modern Olympics and the Ryder Cup, with Great Britain yet to lift the title.