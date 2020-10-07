India: Google faces Android TV antitrust claim

Google is facing a new antitrust case in India in which it is alleged to have abused its Android operating system’s position in the smart TV market, according to Reuters.

It comes as Google faces new antitrust challenges in the US, and a potential antitrust probe in China that is set to look into how it allegedly uses its dominance of its Android mobile operating system to stifle competition. Google has denied any wrongdoing.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has since been looking into allegations that Google engages in anti-competitive practices by creating barriers for firms wanting to use or develop modified versions of Android for smart TVs, such as Amazon Fire TV’s operating system, according to the source, who has direct knowledge of the case.

The case has been brought by anti-trust lawyers, the antitrust watchdog could order a wider investigation against Google if it finds merit in the allegations, or throw out the case completely.