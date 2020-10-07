Survey: Americans plan to stream more this Xmas

Roku has announced findings from its 2020 Holiday Consumer Shopping study in partnership with The Harris Poll, offering insights into the rapidly evolving US consumer shopping landscape as the country heads towards its first holiday season since the pandemic started.

The findings of the survey of more than 2,000 US adults also offers a deep look at consumers’ shopping priorities and their shifting media consumption habits to help guide marketing campaigns this holiday season.

“The findings of the 2020 survey demonstrate significant shifts since the Covid-19 pandemic in Americans’ attitudes towards gift giving, the way they will shop compared to previous holiday seasons and how their adoption of TV streaming is affecting their purchasing decisions,” said Roku Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Anderson. “Importantly, how consumers are making their buying decisions and executing actual purchases are undergoing important changes – 85 per cent of Americans now stream, and for the first time ever, a majority of US adults report that they now spend more time streaming than they do watching traditional TV. These fundamental changes highlight that now is the time for marketers to consider significant realignments of their advertising investments in order to reach consumers this holiday season and beyond.”

Pandemic’s Impact on Consumer Holiday Shopping Attitudes and Strategies

The 2020 survey highlights key shifts in how surveyed consumers plan to shop this holiday season.

Economic Outlook Will Drive Spending – While Americans are evenly split on their views about the future of the economy, seven in 10 of those surveyed plan to spend the same or more on gifts this year. Overall, consumers expect to spend a total of $885 dollars on average this year on holiday purchases, up approximately 2.5 per cent from last year’s survey.

Nearly one-third of shoppers (31 per cent) report that they plan to buy more gifts for more people this year because of sheltering in place rules that will bar them from visiting with family and friends. More WFH-Related Purchases – Nearly one-third (31 per cent) plan to buy a gift to support working from home for either themselves or someone else. Furthermore, as more families spend time at home streaming, many shoppers also report planning to pick up a new television this year with smart TVs topping the gift giving (and getting) list of many shoppers. In fact, 41 per cent of Americans surveyed say they plan to buy a new TV.

“Despite all of the uncertainty we see in the world today, this report highlights the fact that consumers plan to shop significantly this holiday season, they plan to buy more gifts for more people and they plan to do so on their own terms. The findings provide a clear blueprint for marketers seeking to engage shoppers during what will be a season of TV streaming. Most shoppers are now primary streamers with nearly one in three having already cut the cord according to Roku’s 2020 Cord Cutting survey. Advanced marketers are adapting their advertising strategies to meet their consumer where they now spend the majority of their time watching content – streaming,” concluded Anderson.

‘Season of Streaming’ For Holiday Shoppers

According to the survey results, 2020 truly kicked off the decade of streaming in America with 85 per cent of US consumers now streaming.

Every Demographic Streams: With more than eight in 10 Americans reporting they are streamers, the demographic diversity of streaming is mainstream in 2020. For example, 96 per cent of Millennials, as well as 72 per cent of Baby Boomers, cited themselves as streamers in this year’s report.

“We have arrived at a tipping point for the future of TV as we know it where a future involving 50 per cent or fewer households subscribing to traditional pay-TV is now realistic in the short-term,” said Abbey Lunney, Director of Trends and Thought Leadership at The Harris Poll. “This shift to streaming, in combination with other consumer insights into the new path to purchase, demonstrate how marketers need to adjust their engagement strategies, not just for the 2020 holiday season, but for the future long term.”