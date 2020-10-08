Mediapro wants to cut French football bill

From David Del Valle in Madrid
October 8, 2020
Spanish TV group Mediapro wants to renegotiate down the price for France’s pay-TV football rights.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Jaume Roures, CEO of Mediapro, explains that the company has urged a renegotiation of the contract signed two years ago as “it is clear that Covid-19 is affecting many aspects of the exploitation of the rights”.

Roures wants to cut the €780 million per year bill for Ligue 1 in France and €34 million for Ligue 2.

“Bars and Restaurants are closed, advertising has sunk… everyone knows this”, Roures said.

Mediapro has not yet paid the second instalment of €172 million to the French LPF. Roures acknowledged that Telefoot, the pay-TV channel, is failing to capture the desired amount of subscribers.


