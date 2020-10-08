Netflix in HDR on Sky Q

All Netflix HDR shows can now be watched on Sky Q, including new releases Criminal, Michael McIntyre: Showman, The Duchess, Enola Holmes and Ratched.

Netflix joins the growing range of HDR content available on Sky Q, that includes Sky Nature shows like Gangs of Lemur Island and Malawi: Wildlife Rescue, as well as Sky originals such as Britannia II, Cobra and Save Me Too. Disney+ subscribers can also get a selection of movies and shows in HDR.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “It’s great to add Netflix’s HDR films and TV shows to the growing collection of stunning HDR content on Sky Q, giving our customers a brighter, bolder and more realistic viewing experience. Netflix HDR is the latest in a string of new features we’ve added to Sky Q, including; enhanced voice search, a sleek new home screen design and apps like Fiit and Roxi, making it easier for customers to find more of what they love in one place.”



Sky originals Patrick Melrose, Code 404 will be available in HDR later this month and new Sky Nature shows America’s Wild Border and A Bee’s Diary in November.

The Secret Garden will be the first Sky Cinema original film available in HDR, with more Sky Cinema HDR movies coming in time for Christmas and HDR live sport in 2021.