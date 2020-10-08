Pluto TV launching in Spain

ViacomCBS Networks International has announced that Pluto TV, its AVoD service, will be available in Spain from the end of October, available through Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV and mobile device apps for download in iOS and Android.

Pluto TV will launch with 40 thematic and uniquely-curated channels across multiple genres, including movies, TV series, reality, kids’ IP, lifestyle, crime, and comedy.

Movistar+, a telecommunications brand owned by Telefónica, will be responsible for selling the platform’s conventional advertising.

“This innovative service perfectly complements our linear and non-linear offering in Spain,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President ViacomCBS EMEA and Asia, Digital and Mobile Strategy VCNI. “Pluto TV has shown great success in the USA, and this launch in Spain marks an important step of our expansion in Europe, where the service is already available in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the UK. I’m convinced that Pluto TV will revolutionize the Spanish streaming and TV market, introducing a new model of watching content based on curated channels and vertical content. Thanks to our partnership with Movistar+ on the advertising side, we are in a great position to drive significant growth, in parallel with our content expansion goal, to have 100 channels by the end of 2021”.

“Pluto TV represents a new asset and value proposition for Movistar+ within the advertising market,” said Sergio Oslé, President of Movistar+. “It’s model is based on targeting high quality environments, top brand safety and premium quality content that offers new TV viewing with multi-platform audiovisual contents. As premium and secure purchasing formats and models are more adapted to the digital world, we remain committed to working towards the digital transformation of TV advertising. This partnership is a step forward in the continuous improvement of our capabilities as an innovative platform and advertising marketer.”

Pluto TV will work with over 20 content partners in Spain such as All3Media, Endemol Shine, Fremantle and Lionsgate. New content partners will be announced in due course.