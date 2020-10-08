YouTube confirms F1 livestream

Having earlier announced its intention to offer live streaming of the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020 in Germany on the Formula 1 YouTube Channel, the platform has confirmed its coverage plans.

The livestream starts at 11am CEST on October 9th with the first practice session. Fans will be able to watch the race, live and for free, in seven European markets including: Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The deal also provides YouTube with additional content such as race previews, highlights, and analysis.

The race will be held at legendary Nürburgring – last raced by F1 in 2013 on the Grand Prix circuit. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, there will be far fewer fans present at the circuit, which would usually host up to 290,000 during a race weekend. This partnership represents an opportunity for Formula 1 and YouTube to give back to those fans with a free stream for all race activity from Friday October 9th to the championship race on Sunday October 11th.