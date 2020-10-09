Apple TV+ extends free offer

Apple is giving Apple TV+ subscribers an extra three free months of access that will last until February 2021.

This free trial period will extend the year-long free trial periods of users who purchased a new Apple device in September 2019 and signed-up to the ‌Apple TV‌+ service when it launched on November 1st 2019.

Those who signed up for the free year after purchasing their new Apple device at a later date will have their extra three months added accordingly to their start date.

Subscribers who paid for an annual plan or a monthly plan will also be credited their fee for each month from now until February.

Apple has not revealed how many subscribers its SVoD platform has, but analysts say the vast majority of its users are on free trials.