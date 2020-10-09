Non-TV Premier League games now PPV

The Premier League has confirmed that all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available for fans to watch live in the UK – but five games per game week will only be available to view on a pay-per-view basis.

Under these new arrangements, the current live match selections will remain in place and will be broadcast as normal. The five matches per round not already selected will be made available to fans via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

Clubs have agreed this interim solution to enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live.

The agreement will be regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.



Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: “Through this exceptionally challenging year we have done everything we can to be the best partner for sport. The Premier League has come to this decision with its clubs to provide a service for supporters who are no longer to able attend and to generate matchday revenue. We are happy to support them with this interim solution – and we share their desire to get fans back into grounds as soon as it is safe to do so. Our Sky subscribers still get more than 140 of the very best matches, while supporters of individual clubs won’t have to miss out on any games during this period.”

The first matches on Sky Sports Box Office, which are priced at £14.95/€16.95, include: