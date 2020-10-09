Research: 5G smartphone sales will hit 250m in 2020

According to research from Strategy Analytics, global 5G smartphone sales will surge 1,300 per cent to a record 250 million units in 2020. Apple iPhone, Huawei, and Samsung are driving the 5G smartphone market higher this year.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said: “We forecast global 5G smartphone sales to soar 1,300 per cent from 18 million units in 2019 to a record 250 million in 2020. The 5G category is the main engine of smartphone growth today and for the next decade.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, commented: “A quarter-billion 5G smartphones will be sold worldwide in 2020. China and United States are the two largest 5G countries. Apple iPhone, Huawei, and Samsung are the top-three brands that together will capture two-thirds of all 5G smartphone sales globally this year.”

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added: “The 5G category is the fastest-growing part of the smartphone industry today, but there remain several challenges. Many 5G smartphone models are too expensive, most 5G carrier networks are incomplete, while multiple waves of coronavirus are causing consumer fatigue in Western markets like the US and Europe.”