Research: Global pay-TV subs up, but revenues down

Global pay-TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $202 billion (€171.2bn). Revenues will fall to $152 billion in 2025. This is lower than 2010’s $175 billion – despite the number of pay-TV subscribers rising by 345 million between 2010 and 2025. Revenues fell by $9 billion in both 2018 and 2019.

The top five countries will account for 54 per cent of global pay-TV revenues by 2025; down from 62 per cent in 2019. The US will lose $23 billion between 2019 and 2025. US pay-TV revenues peaked in 2015, at $105 billion, but will drop to $56 billion in 2025. The UK and Canada will each lose nearly $1 billion – but India will add $0.8 billion.

Despite poor results in some countries, there is still plenty of life left in pay-TV. Digital TV Research forecasts 34 million additional pay-TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. This takes the global total to 1.06 billion. The number of pay-TV subscribers passed 1 billion in 2018.



China will continue to supply a third of the world’s pay TV subscribers, with 328 million expected by end-2025. India will bring in another 183 million. Therefore, China and India will together provide half the world’s pay-TV subscribers by 2025.