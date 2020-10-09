Swimming League on beIN Sports

beIN Sports and the International Swimming League (ISL), have announced a media rights agreement to broadcast live, the upcoming ISL 2020 regular season and semi-finals in Budapest, Hungary, during a condensed 5-week schedule from October 16th.

beIN Sports will air this year’s biggest global sport event and the only major competition to feature the world’s best swimmers, Olympic champions and world record holders, to fans across France, Turkey, 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa, and 10 countries in Asia Pacific.

Ten teams from around the world will battle for the championship title: Cali Condors, DC Trident, NY Breakers, LA Current, and Toronto Titans from North America, Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard Paris, London Roar, Team Iron from Europe, and Tokyo Frog Kings from Asia.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer at beIN Media Group, commented: “We are delighted to have secured the rights to broadcast the ISL 2020 regular season in France, Turkey, the Middle East & North Africa, and Asia Pacific. With teams competing from around the world and an innovative competition format, the ISL 2020 season promises to be a thrilling experience for our subscribers this month.”

ISL Founder and Chairman Konstantin Grigorishin, added: “We are extremely pleased to add beIN to our Season 2 broadcast partners and excited for our champions to showcase their talent to an ever-growing global audience. This partnership enables us to further deliver our fans, where ever they are, the action, emotion, entertainment and excitement of a competition where each race is disputed as a championship final.”