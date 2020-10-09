Yohe to MediaKind

MediaKind has appointed Jennifer Yohe EVP of business affairs.

Yohe has most recently served as the president and chief business officer of Xtreme Concepts Racing and was previously SVP at Comcast Cable managing the strategic procurement team and supplier ecosystem.

At MediaKind Yohe will run all commercial activities, reporting directly to Matt McConnell, CEO.

Yohe commented: “I am incredibly excited to be joining a dynamic and agile organisation that is continually pushing the boundaries across the entire media, entertainment, and sports video acquisition and delivery value chain.”