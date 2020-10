Dungey exits Netflix

Channing Dungey, VP of original series for Netflix, has left the company after less than two years, with reports suggesting she is taking a leading role at Warner Bros Television.

Dungey joined Netflix in 2018 after 14 years with Disney-owned ABC Entertainment.

The news comes after Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content, left the company whilst Bela Bajaria took on a new role overseeing global television.