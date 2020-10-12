Nokia: 5G to add $8trn to global GDP

5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver $8 trillion (€6.78trn) in value to the global economy by 2030 according to new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs. The 5G Business Readiness Report surveys 5G adoption among businesses around the world, providing a cross-sector view of the path to full 5G deployment.

The report from Nokia underlines the potential for 5G to drive sustainable economic growth and define the next decade of innovation. The Covid-19 pandemic is forecast to further increase the value creation potential of 5G in the medium and long-term by accelerating digitisation, particularly among the least digitally advanced industries.

The report also highlights a clear correlation between 5G deployment and business performance. Companies at an advanced level of 5G adoption were the only group to experience a net increase in productivity (+10 per cent) following Covid-19, and the only group able to maintain or increase customer engagement during the pandemic.

5G mature companies are also growing considerably faster than their peers: 49 per cent of companies in the expansion phase and 37 per cent in the implementation phase – representing the two most advanced stages of 5G maturity – achieved rapid growth last year, compared with 20 per cent in the planning, 11 per cent in discovery and 5 per cent in passive phases. These findings show that the companies who are most 5G mature, and therefore likely also the most advanced in their overall digital transformation, are showing the highest impact in business performance.

Despite the economic challenges of Covid-19, a global boom in 5G investment will see 72 per cent of large companies invest in 5G over the next 5 years. The report forecasts a rapid uptick in investment over the next three years as enterprises seek to expedite digitalisation. A third of companies across all regions fear being outpaced by the competition should they not invest in 5G within the next three years.

Nokia’s 5G Business Readiness Model reveals that across 8 economies – Australia, Germany, Finland, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the UK and the US – 50 per cent of companies are at the midway level on 5G readiness, between initial planning, trials and deployment, compared to just 7 per cent that are classed as 5G mature.

But significant geographic variations exist; while 13 per cent of organisations in Saudi Arabia and 12 per cent in the United States rated as 5G mature, fewer than one in 20 were classed as such in Germany (3 per cent), Finland (2 per cent) and the UK (4 per cent).

While many organisations are at the Implementation stage, for most this still means trials, pilots or early stage deployments such as 5G mobile phones or limited 5G connectivity for fleet services or rural locations. Few have yet to realise the true breadth, depth and potential of 5G.

On average, whilst the importance of 5G adoption is well understood, a significant investment gap remains. 86 per cent of decision makers said they have some kind of strategy for 5G, and over a third fear being outpaced by the competition should they not invest in 5G in the next 3 years. However, only 15 per cent are currently investing in its implementation, and over a quarter (29 per cent) of businesses are not planning any 5G investment in the next 5 years.

“As organisations across the world move faster towards deployment of 5G-enabled technologies, those who wish to be the first to leverage its potential cannot afford to lose more time,” advised Gabriela Styf Sjöman, Chief Strategy Officer at Nokia. “To capture the tremendous opportunities of 5G, organisations must start or intensify their planning now and accelerate business model innovation to remain competitive in a rapidly digitalising global economy. Beyond investment in the technology itself, this will require digitalising operations, processes and ways of working to capture the full potential of 5G.”

“5G adoption is categorically shown to fuel business success. Organisations that have integrated 5G stand to benefit from advantages that go way beyond faster, more efficient and reliable network services. As 5G enables businesses to transform, it will also accelerate wider technological and economic trends, with unimaginable possibilities for global economies and societies. The cities, hospitals and factories of the future depend on 5G and the unparalleled ability it offers to move, process and store vast volumes of data. Moreover, the biggest challenges we face as a society – from climate change to the pandemic – can be better tackled through at-scale use of the data and technologies that 5G will unleash.”

Barriers to adoption

The gap between enterprise awareness of 5G’s benefits and current levels of adoption suggests there are notable barriers to implementation. The research identified five principal barriers to 5G adoption for:

Ecosystem availability: Limited availability of key infrastructure outside urban centers was cited by 28 per cent of decision-makers. Education and understanding: 17 per cent said a key barrier is that decision-makers within their business do not understand 5G, while 14 per cent said they don’t know enough about it themselves. Awareness: Over a fifth of technology buyers (22 per cent) said that 5G implementation is not a current priority for their business. Cost and complexity: 15 per cent said they were not confident their company would be able to implement the necessary technologies. Security: Over a third (34 per cent) said that they are concerned about the security of 5G.

A call to action

The report identifies three key catalysts for change in order to bring about improved understanding, confidence and ultimately adoption of 5G. These are: improved regulation, collaboration and willingness to innovate.