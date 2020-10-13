EE switches on 5G in 12 new UK locations

EE has switched on its 5G network in 12 new towns and cities across the UK.

The 12 new locations are Blackpool, Oxford, Aberdeen, Aldershot, Warwick, Stafford, Shipley, Barrhead, Crawley, Castleford, Porthcawl and Mirifield.

EE launched the UK’s first 5G service in May 2019 and has now expanded to 112 towns and cities across the UK. In the last 12 months, EE has also more than doubled its amount of 5G sites in key cities such as Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh, bringing the latest mobile technology to even more people.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers has never been more important. Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it. We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond.”

Network insights from EE show that the top three uses of its 5G network today are video streaming, social networking and web browsing, with YouTube, Netflix, Facebook and Instagram taking the top spots as the most used service providers. 5G download throughput* on EE’s 5G network is twice as fast as 4G, giving the best experience yet, whether watching video, gaming or catching up with friends and family.

Independent testing by RootMetrics found EE’s 5G network to be the no.1 in the UK, offering 5G in more places than any other UK network. According to the tests, EE’s 5G offers the best combination of fast speeds and coverage, with the highest 5G availability in all 16 major UK cities tested. When combined with EE’s range of the latest smartphones from the world’s leading manufacturers, and EE’s award-winning smartphone plans, customers can experience the best of 5G.