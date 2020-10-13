Spain: DTT stage 3 leaves 500,000 homes in dark

From David Del Valle in Madrid
October 13, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

The third phase of DTT simulcasting swich-off in Spain comes to an end today (October 13th) with 500,000 households still needing to refit their antennas.

Only 350,000 out of the 850,000 SMATV affected installations (due to the DTT migration) have made the necessary adjustments to continue watching DTT in the country. Therefore, the rest of the 500,000 households, over one million viewers, will be left without DTT until they make the adjustments.

The simulcasting switch-off has been made in three phases: the first, On September 30th affecting Cantabria, Canarias, Galicia, Murcia and Navarra among others; the second on October 7th in Madrid, Castilla La Mancha and Castilla Leon and now October 14th in Andalucia, Ceuta and Extremadura.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Spain: End to DTT simulcasts
  2. Spain: 3 months to re-set 8m DTT aerials
  3. €10m grant for DTT simulcasting
  4. 150,000 Irish homes will go dark on 24th
  5. Dark channel for Spain

You must be logged in to post a comment Login