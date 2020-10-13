Spain: DTT stage 3 leaves 500,000 homes in dark

The third phase of DTT simulcasting swich-off in Spain comes to an end today (October 13th) with 500,000 households still needing to refit their antennas.

Only 350,000 out of the 850,000 SMATV affected installations (due to the DTT migration) have made the necessary adjustments to continue watching DTT in the country. Therefore, the rest of the 500,000 households, over one million viewers, will be left without DTT until they make the adjustments.

The simulcasting switch-off has been made in three phases: the first, On September 30th affecting Cantabria, Canarias, Galicia, Murcia and Navarra among others; the second on October 7th in Madrid, Castilla La Mancha and Castilla Leon and now October 14th in Andalucia, Ceuta and Extremadura.