Report: 46% UK take new SVoD sub in last 6 months

Online video is more popular than ever with the average global viewer watching nearly eight hours (seven hours, 55 minutes) per week. With consumers homebound during the pandemic, 46 per cent of UK viewers signed up to additional streaming services and video viewing increased 14 per cent in the past year. This is according to the State of Online Video 2020, a report commissioned by Limelight Networks to understand consumer perceptions and behaviours around online video.
In the UK, viewers spend 7 hours 24 minutes watching online video on average per week in 2020. The report showed that YouTube continues to dominate as the platform of choice for 52 per cent of UK viewers seeking user generated content.
Key findings from the report include:
“Online video demand has clearly accelerated around the world this year, especially with so many people looking for entertainment, information and communication as they have spent more time at home due to Covid-19,” said Nigel Burmeister, Vice President at Limelight Networks. “Our research shows that with the rise in viewers and subscriptions, it is critical that content providers have the right combination of the content consumers want, the infrastructure to scale to meet demand and technology to give them the best possible online experiences.”
The State of Online Video 2020 report is based on responses from 5,000 consumers in the UK, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the US, aged 18 and older, who watch one hour or more of online video content each week.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login