US Next G Alliance seeks 6G leadership

Technology and solutions development organisation the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has launched the Next G Alliance, an industry initiative aimed at advancing North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade. The Next G Alliance will encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardisation and market readiness.

The Next G Alliance Founding Members include AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, UScellular and Verizon. Additional Founding Members will be forthcoming.

The Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal, to establish North American pre-eminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development. It is an outgrowth of ATIS’s Call to Action Promoting US Leadership on the Path to 6G. 6G will ultimately leverage new infrastructure, systems, networks and devices. Collectively, this ecosystem will be central to defining the Next G vision.

Recognising that now is the time for bold action, the Next G Alliance will initially focus on three strategic actions:

Develop a 6G national roadmap that addresses the changing competitive landscape and positions North America as the global leader in R&D, standardisation, manufacturing and adoption of Next G technologies.

Align the North American technology industry on a core set of priorities that will steer leadership for 6G and beyond to influence government policies and funding.

Identify and define the early steps and strategies that will facilitate and lead to rapid commercialisation of Next G technologies across new markets and business sectors and promote widescale adoption, both domestically and globally.

“As countries around the globe progress ambitious 6G research and development initiatives, it is critical that North American industry steps forward to develop a collaborative roadmap to advance its position as a global leader over the next decade,” declared ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “The work of the Next G Alliance delivers just that – from research to commercialisation – and it is setting the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology.”