Italy: Amazon set to score Champions League package

Amazon is reportedly set to acquire a significant Champions League package in Italy, where it will stream the games on its Prime Video platform.

Amazon is set to pay €80 million per season to get the first pick of matches on Wednesday evenings – 17 games per season in total – for the 2021 to 2024 rights cycle, according to a report from Il Sole 24 Ore.

The report says that the remaining packages for the competition remain on the table, with Sky Italia, DAZN and Mediaset among the bidders.

Sky Italia currently holds exclusive rights to both the Champions League and Europa League in a three-year deal worth around €300 million a year.