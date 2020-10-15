Netflix scraps free trials

Netflix has confirmed that it is no longer offering 30 day free trials in the UK or the US.

The company said in a statement: “Free trials are not available, but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.”

While the free trial service has been axed in the UK and US, it’s still available in several other countries, including Austria, Croatia and Cyprus.

Disney+ also halted its free trial offer in the summer before the release of tentpole features Hamilton and Frozen 2.