Salto goes live on Oct 20

France’s Salto, the joint streaming platform co-owned by leading French broadcasters, TF1, France Télévisions and M6, will go live on October 20th, according to local reports.

Salto has already started consumer testing in June with a promised launch in the autumn of this year.

At launch, Salto’s catalogue will include an archived library from the three broadcasters (TV shows, movies, documentaries etc.) and catch-up television content. Salto will primarily focus on offering local content to differ from streaming giants such as Netflix.

Other European broadcasters have adopted a similar approach to differentiate their SVoD service such as ITV’s BritBox in the UK, ProSieben’s JOYN and RTL’s TVNOW in Germany.

Salto is yet to announce the pricing of its streaming services.

“As a reminder,” says Deutsche Bank, “[commercial broadcaster] M6 and other partners will invest €45 million each over the next three years (€15 million per year) to develop the Salto platform. Overall, the upcoming launch of Salto is slight positive for M6 as it will enable the broadcaster to address the structural shift in viewing from traditional linear TV to OTT platforms especially amongst the 16-34 years age group.”