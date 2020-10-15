The Switch chooses MediaKind

MediaKind, a global player in media technology and services, has been selected by The Switch to support the provision of next-generation IP infrastructure and content delivery services to NESN (New England Sports Network). The Switch, a provider of production services and live video delivery, selected MediaKind’s best-of-breed Cygnus Distribution product suite to support the replacement of NESN’s existing satellite distribution platform with an IP-based terrestrial distribution solution.

The tailor-made workflow supports NESN’s smooth transition to IP-based media delivery, bringing cost savings and increased flexibility for the regional sports network. The partnership combines the latest video processing and content protection technology from MediaKind with The Switch’s high-performance hybrid fiber network. NESN delivers high-value live content to broadcasters across any network, in 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) high dynamic range (HDR) quality.

Robert Szabo-Rowe, SVP Engineering and Product Management, The Switch, said: “We chose MediaKind because of its proven expertise and innovation in IP-based sports broadcasting solutions. With our extensive experience delivering mission-critical live content, MediaKind is the ideal partner for us to support NESN’s delivery workflow transformation. NESN now benefits from a flexible video distribution network, and guaranteed delivery of superior live sports feeds for Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, as well as hundreds of other live college sports events.”

The Switch implemented several solutions from MediaKind for NESN’s workflow. MK Stream Processing is a software-based stream processing application that ensures high availability and delivery efficiency on all broadcast and multiscreen platforms. The MediaKind System Multiplexer supports NESN’s mission-critical stream processing applications in terrestrial central headends, allowing for greater flexibility and upgrade ease for future system expansions, while also saving precious space in operational centers. The deployment of MK RX1 Receivers enables the efficient delivery of NESN’s high-quality content at industry-leading low-latency. The workflow is controlled and encrypted by MediaKind Cygnus Director and supported by the SRT open source transport specification.

Steve Payne, SVP and Regional Head, Americas, MediaKind, said: “We are delighted The Switch chose MediaKind to support NESN’s transition to IP-based media delivery. The Switch specialises in the production and delivery of high-value live content. Its terrestrial distribution offering complements our robust portfolio of solutions, ensuring real-time delivery of NESN’s live sports critical feeds in the highest quality. We’re excited to see the solution’s deployment for live games carried by NESN’s channels and affiliates, delivering a truly exceptional experience to sports fans.”