Vevo, XITE launch music video app on Apple TV

Vevo, the music video platform, has announced a partnership with XITE to launch a new music video experience for Apple TV.

Over the past year, Vevo has been working with XITE to effectivelymonetise its native music video connected TV apps through an ad sales partnership in the US and Europe. The two companies are now expanding that partnership to collaborate on a new Vevo Apple TV app.

The app will bring an extensive library of music videos coupled with a new interactive user experience (UX) with personalised features. Users will be able to search for and watch their favorite music videos, while also having access to a number of genre-, mood- and artist-based channels. This new app will be a free, ad-supported experience.

XITE, founded in the Netherlands, reaches millions of households across Europe and North America through linear networks and interactive TV apps. Existing XITE customers on Apple TV will migrate over to the new Vevo app through their Apple TV interface. This collaborative effort will join an extensive portfolio of connected TV partnerships for Vevo, which include the likes of Samsung TV, Roku, YouTube, Telstra TV, Sky Q, Now TV, Virgin, Pluto TV, Amazon’s Fire TV & Echo Show, Xumo and Vewd.



“Globally we are seeing tremendous growth in the living room. As of this month Vevo has seen a 50 per cent YOY growth in CTV viewing in the US and 26 per cent globally,” said Kevin McGurn, Vevo’s President of Sales and Distribution. “We have already seen success working with the XITE team as their ad sales partner over the past year and this is a great next phase for us both. Joining forces with XITE will mean a total refresh for our Apple TV customers, with an interactive UX and new personalisation features but with the same music videos they love. We are pleased to be partnering with them as we continue to bring our content to a growing global audience and celebrate the music video.”



XITE’s Co-CEO, Cees Honig, added: “XITE’s sole mission has always been to provide the world with the ultimate music video experience. Now our cutting-edge technology is powering the strength and reach of Vevo’s brand for Apple TV, and their first-in-class ad sales organisation. Working together with the Vevo team has pushed both organisations to innovate and think even bigger. I’m excited for consumers and the industry to see what we’ve created with this partnership.”