Amazon acquires NFL play-off game

Amazon has acquired the rights to stream one of two new NFL post-season Wild Card play-off games, set to launch in January 2021, on its Prime Video platform

Amazon will stream the game live whilst is also airs on CBS and Nickelodeon in the US, according to reports.

The game joins the 11 NFL Thursday Night Football games that Amazon already shows through a three-season renewal deal agreed in April.