Nielsen to measure YouTube CTV inventory

Nielsen has announced that YouTube’s streaming TV inventory will be measured in Digital Ad Ratings and Total Ad Ratings to help media buyers and sellers better understand and verify audiences on both the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on connected TVs (CTV).

This announcement expands Nielsen’s ability to measure YouTube beyond computer and mobile and builds on Nielsen’s expanding Advanced TV product suite that also includes addressable TV measurement. The first phase of measurement will be enabled in the first half of 2021, beginning with YouTube TV and extending to the YouTube app on connected TVs in the Us shortly thereafter, ahead of the 2021-2022 Upfronts.

“Over 100 million people in the US watch YouTube and YouTube TV on their connected TVs every month. Advertisers are asking for third-party measurement partners like Nielsen to provide a complete view of YouTube and YouTube TV audiences, so they can understand the scale of the audience they’re able to reach through CTV campaigns,” says Debbie Weinstein, Vice President, Global Solutions, YouTube.

“As streaming through connected devices surges, measuring the audience is critical as the industry demands a currency grade solution that provides marketers and publishers holistic, cross-platform metrics about advanced TV campaigns,” said Scott Brown, GM of Audience Measurement at Nielsen. “Because connected TV is addressable by nature, expanding our relationship with Google to measure YouTube audiences on connected devices is an important step to deliver cross media ad measurement and comparability between CTV and addressable on linear TV.”