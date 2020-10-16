Study: 41% US says TV ads will help decide Xmas purchases

Video advertising platforms Unruly and Tremor Video have released the results of a joint study that explores consumer attitudes, expectations and plans ahead of the 2020 holiday season. Unruly and Tremor Video, which are both part of Tremor International, surveyed over 800 US consumers in September 2020 for this study.

Despite the impact that Covid-19 has had on consumers’ lifestyles over the past several months, US consumers are still looking forward to the holiday season – with 64 per cent reporting that they are just as or more excited about the holidays this year. Balancing out optimism with the reality of the changes that have occurred, 42 per cent of consumers think holiday ads should reference Covid-19, while 57 per cent want ads to make them feel happy. While planning holiday advertising campaigns, brands should take special care to celebrate the season while balancing the acknowledgement of the hardships that consumers have faced this year.

The study takes a closer look at consumer interest and demand for the first holiday season since the pandemic began in the US. The research reveals how consumers are prioritizing and planning their holiday shopping experiences as the colder months approach.

75 per cent plan to do at least half of their holiday shopping online and 53 per cent will increase the frequency of their online shopping

53 per cent will be watching TV more frequently and 58 per cent will be browsing the internet more frequently

41 per cent believe that TV ads are among the most influential media channels in terms of inspiring their holiday purchase decisions

50 per cent plan to do the bulk of their holiday shopping in November

Although shopping attitudes and behaviours have shifted considerably since the start of the pandemic, brands can find success by learning to reach consumers at their comfort levels and employing nuanced media plans for the holidays.

Additional key findings include:

89 per cent of consumers from households that make over $100K per year plan to do at least half of their holiday shopping online, followed by 79 per cent of those from households that make $40K-$100K per year and 67 per cent of those from households that make less than $40K per year

Nearly 56 per cent do not plan to travel this holiday season (and increases to 77 per cent for consumers aged 55 or above); however, over 25 per cent intend to travel within their state of residence and nearly 15 per cent are planning out of state travel

50 per cent of consumers under 55 believe that Covid-19 should be referenced in ads

“Online shopping and TV consumption are on the rise this holiday season, and as these channels are increasingly embraced due to continued stay-at-home restrictions, it presents advertisers with an opportunity to more effectively reach new consumer groups through online video and TV,” said Terence Scroope, VP of Insights at Unruly and Tremor Video. “Brands should seize this opportunity to deliver highly-targeted, personalszed ads to consumers across all screens, including Connected TV, in-app, instream, mobile and desktop.”