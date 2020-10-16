Study: 41% US says TV ads will help decide Xmas purchases

Video advertising platforms Unruly and Tremor Video have released the results of a joint study that explores consumer attitudes, expectations and plans ahead of the 2020 holiday season. Unruly and Tremor Video, which are both part of Tremor International, surveyed over 800 US consumers in September 2020 for this study.
Despite the impact that Covid-19 has had on consumers’ lifestyles over the past several months, US consumers are still looking forward to the holiday season – with 64 per cent reporting that they are just as or more excited about the holidays this year. Balancing out optimism with the reality of the changes that have occurred, 42 per cent of consumers think holiday ads should reference Covid-19, while 57 per cent want ads to make them feel happy. While planning holiday advertising campaigns, brands should take special care to celebrate the season while balancing the acknowledgement of the hardships that consumers have faced this year.
The study takes a closer look at consumer interest and demand for the first holiday season since the pandemic began in the US. The research reveals how consumers are prioritizing and planning their holiday shopping experiences as the colder months approach.
Although shopping attitudes and behaviours have shifted considerably since the start of the pandemic, brands can find success by learning to reach consumers at their comfort levels and employing nuanced media plans for the holidays.
Additional key findings include:
“Online shopping and TV consumption are on the rise this holiday season, and as these channels are increasingly embraced due to continued stay-at-home restrictions, it presents advertisers with an opportunity to more effectively reach new consumer groups through online video and TV,” said Terence Scroope, VP of Insights at Unruly and Tremor Video. “Brands should seize this opportunity to deliver highly-targeted, personalszed ads to consumers across all screens, including Connected TV, in-app, instream, mobile and desktop.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login