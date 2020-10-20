SABC could see full blown strike

Financially troubled South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in an attempt to cut costs has talked of reducing its staff numbers by about 600. The news saw staff and labour unions talk of a “full blown strike” at the national broadcaster.

A letter sent to all members of staff on October 19th and quoted in the local press highlighted that formal discussions under the country’s Labour Relations Act had concluded and that SABC was now “at liberty to unilaterally implement the contemplated redundancies/retrenchments”.

Today, October 20th, SABC is due to brief parliamentarians on how it will restructure itself, cut costs and turn itself around from the more usual annual losses.

The powerful Communication Workers Union, in its statement, says it would “assist in mobilising and galvanising the SABC workers for action” and called on its partner unions to “urgently intervene in what has become a mockery of joint decision making, fairness, transparency and meaningful engagement”.