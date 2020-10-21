RAI maintains TV audience leadership in Italy

Italian public broadcaster RAI remained the most country’s watched broadcaster in June 2020, with a 34 per cent daily average audience share, despite a 0.8 per cent drop on the same month in 2019.

According to data published by Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom), second placed Mediaset, with 3.2 million viewers on an average day reached a share of 31.8 per cent (+0.8 per cent).

In the same period, Discovery Italia’s audience continued to grow, reaching 8.5 per cent (+0.7 per cent), while Comcast/Sky Italia with 6.1 per cent (-1 per cent) and La7 of the Cairo Communication Group with 4.0 per cent both recorded negative performances (-0.4 per cent).

Audiences recorded by other national broadcasters rose by 0.7 per cent to 15.7 per cent.

The regulator’s report also highlights that the number of fixed broadband/ultra-broadband accesses reached 17.81 million at the end of June 2020 (+3.2 per cent year-on-year). Of this number, DSL accounted for 6.33 million (-16.7 per cent), FTTC for 8.58 million (+16.9 per cent), FTTH for 1.46 million (+41.0 per cent) and FWA for 1.42 million (+12.1 per cent).

Significantly, lines with speeds equal to or greater than 30 Mbps now account for 62 per cent of the total, compared to less than 11 per cent four years ago.

TIM is the largest operator in the fixed broadband/ultra-broadband segment with 42.2 per cent of accesses, followed by Vodafone Italia (16.6 per cent), Fastweb (15.1 per cent) and Wind Tre (13.8 per cent).