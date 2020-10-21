Sky to open UK retail shops

Sky has revealed plans to launch retail shops across the UK – bringing its pay-TV, mobile and broadband products to UK high streets for the first time.

The first few shops are to set to launch in 2020, with the very first opening in Liverpool on October 26th. Sky has plans to open further shops in 2021, ensuring that they are in the right places for Sky customers.

Sky says that “Sky Shops are a departure from traditional shops and, in the long-term, will offer a new social hub for shoppers – whether they are looking for the latest Sky products, the assistance of Sky’s expert in-shop advisors, or simply looking to immerse themselves in all Sky has to offer”.

The shops will also feature a dedicated ‘Access All Areas’ stage which will host various interactive experiences for customers. Customers will also be able to test out Sky’s latest innovations.



Additionally, Sky has also struck a deal with technology repair chain iSmash. This means that some shops will host iSmash in-store, providing customers with repair and support for their smart devices.

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, said: “Our new Sky shops are a great way for us to showcase the amazing benefits and customer service we have to offer new and existing customers. We’re proud to see our shops opening at a challenging time for the UK high street, and alongside our partners at iSmash, we’ll bring service, innovation and convenience all in one place, under one roof, at a time when keeping people connected has never been more important.”

The news of Sky Shops comes just a few months after Virgin Media shut down all of it high street stores.