Disney+ to stream virtual Clouds concert on Facebook

Clouds: A Musical Celebration, a virtual musical tribute to the Disney+ original movie and Zach Sobiech’s legacy, will stream live on the official Disney+ Facebook page on October 24th at 7pm BST.

The concert will feature performances from OneRepublic, renforshort, Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sammy Brown (Sobiech’s best friend and musical partner), all of whom are featured on the movie soundtrack. Additional performances and appearances will include Jason Mraz, DCapella, Neve Campbell, Justin Baldoni, Tom Everett Scott, Madison Iseman, Lil Rel Howery and more.

Clouds is now streaming on Disney+. Inspired by an incredible true story, the film is a vibrant ode to the life of singer/songwriter Sobiech (played Fin Argus) – a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.