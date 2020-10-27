Ateme takes majority stake in Anevia

Following the announcement earlier this month of the signature of the final agreements between Ateme and the main shareholders of Anevia, the companies have now announced the completion of a first contribution in kind to Ateme by the Majority Shareholders, with regards to a total of 4,283,620 Anevia shares representing 85 per cent of the share capital and 85 per cent of the voting rights of Anevia, paid through the allocation of one Ateme share for every 10 Anevia shares contributed, in addition to a cash payment of €2 per Anevia share contributed.

The Majority Shareholders will, in the next few days, transfer to Ateme the balance of their interest in Anevia’s share capital.

Following the contribution and the acquisition, Ateme will hold 4,973,493 Anevia shares representing 87 per cent of the share capital and 87 per cent of the voting rights of Anevia and the Majority Shareholders will hold 497,341 Ateme shares representing together less than 5 per cent of the share capital and approximately 4 per cent of the voting rights of Ateme.

Michel Artières, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ateme, said: “We are proud to announce the completion of this major step in the acquisition of Anevia following the signature of the final agreements on 6 October. The first stage of the transaction has been successfully completed and the natural course of the transaction will enable Ateme to finalise the acquisition of Anevia in the coming weeks.”

Laurent Lafarge, Chairman and CEO of Anevia, added: “We are very pleased that this project with Ateme has been concretely materialised by the success of this stage. We are now all ready for the final stages of this transaction, namely the success of the Offer enabling Ateme to finalise this acquisition which will enable the construction of an enlarged Group serving all our customers worldwide.”