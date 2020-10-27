Facebook launches Cloud gaming (not on Apple)

Facebook has launched its first cloud-streamed video games service – which is free to use, but is not available on Apple iPhone or iPad devices.

Initially, five titles are available as standalone smartphone apps and will be accessible via the main Facebook and Facebook Gaming apps on Android and Facebook’s website on PCs.

The first set of games are: Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software; Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard by 2K. In the coming weeks Facebook will add add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull.

In a blog post, VP of Facebook Play Jason Rubin, said: “Today we’re announcing that Facebook Gaming has launched several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on browser — playable instantly, with no downloads required. We recently had 200,000 people playing our cloud-streamed games per week in limited regions, so while it’s not exactly a secret, I’m excited to lay out what we’re building. Cloud game streaming promises to deliver unprecedented access to games across every screen. And while we’re thrilled to play a part in that future, that future is a ways off.”