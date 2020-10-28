Premier League to review PPV stance

The Premier League has confirmed it will review its controversial pay-per-view (PPV) scheme in the coming weeks after a shareholders’ meeting took place on October 27th.

During October, matches not initially selected for TV broadcast have been made available on a PPV basis accessed via Box Office platforms at £14.95 each. This now seems set to be aborted.

First, the Premier League will screen an additional four matches – including the London derby between West Ham and Fulham, and Leeds’ vist to Crystal Palace – on a PPV basis over the November 7th-8th weekend. A final decision on the future of the PPV matches will then be made after the international break in mid-November.



According to The Daily Mail, the Premier League’s first nine pay-per-view matches averaged 39,000 buyers – with three games failing to break the 10,000 viewer barrier. Many supporters have opted to give their money to charity instead of forking out a premium price to watch their team.

Prior to the October 27th meeting, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had called on the Premier League to urgently review the PPV arrangements, and had suggested a more reasonable charge of £4.95. Sky Sports presenter Gary Neville went a step further saying the PPV charge should be abolished altogether.

“It’s gone down like a lead balloon,” said Neville, speaking on Monday Night Football on October 26th. “It’s done, it’s finished, get rid of it.”