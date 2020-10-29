Canal+ owns 12% Of Multichoice

Groupe Canal+ has confirmed that it has crossed the 10 per cent threshold in share capital of MultiChoice Group. As of October 28th, Groupe Canal+ owns 12 per cent of the company’s share capital.

Earlier this month, Canal+ acquired a 6.5 per cent stake in the South Africa-based pay-TV provider.

Canal+ said at the time that the move was a long-term financial investment and testament to the confidence that owner Vivendi has in MultiChoice and the African continent.