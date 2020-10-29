Data: Aberdeen & Darlington see biggest broadband improvement

October 29, 2020
Uswitch, the UK-based broadband price comparison service, has released data exploring which regions have seen the biggest changes to their broadband speed – and it’s not good news for everyone.

Seeing the biggest improvement in broadband speed, with an increase in 77.8 per cent between 2019 and 2020, was Aberdeen. Second was Darlington (65.7 per cent), third was Milton Keynes (61.4 per cent) followed by Grimsby (45.1 per cent) and Middlesborough (41.6 per cent).

However, not all regions have been as lucky, with some even seeing a decrease in speed between 2019 and 2020. The biggest decrease in speed came in Hartlepool at -19.3 per cent, followed by St Helens (-13.8 per cent), Blackburn (-12.3 per cent), Stevenage (-10.8 per cent) and Crawley (-10.7 per cent).

Top Regions

Percentage increase between 2019-2020

Aberdeen

77.76%

Darlington

65.67%

Milton Keynes

61.38%

Grimsby

45.10%

Middlesbrough

41.58%

Chester

37.00%

Hastings

32.37%

Peterborough

30.05%

Doncaster

29.27%

Weston-super-Mare

29.18%

Bottom Regions

Percentage decrease between 2019-2020

Hartlepool

-19.28%

St Helens

-13.84%

Blackburn

-12.31%

Stevenage

-10.81%

Crawley

-10.69%

Salford

-8.27%

Sale

-7.94%

Plymouth

-6.87%

Preston

-6.87%

St Albans

-6.47%

Nick Baker, Broadband Expert, commented: “It’s great to see such huge increases in broadband speeds in certain areas of the UK. What isn’t quite as encouraging, however, is that a worrying number of regions have actually seen decreases in what their provider is offering them. With more people forced to work from home, a reliable connection is more important than ever, and we’d hope to see even more regions being offered a faster, more efficient broadband service.”


