RTL Group sells shareholding in BroadbandTV

October 29, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

RTL Group has completed the sale of its entire shareholding in Vancouver-based BroadbandTV to BBTV Holdings for €102 million (C$158.8million).

RTL Group says the sale is consistent with its three-priority strategy –core, growth, alliances & partnerships –which includes continuously reviewing the Group’s portfolio and growing its European digital assets in the areas of streaming, advertising technology and digital video.

In 2013, RTL Group acquired a 51 per cent share holding in BroadbandTVfor €27 million. Following this initial investment, RTL Group injected further capital into BroadbandTV amounting to €19.8 million in the form of convertible notes. These notes, including accrued interest, will be replaced by a new promissory note of the newly listed entity BBTV Holdings with a December 2021 maturity date


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Kudelski Group sells Abilis to Ali
  2. RTL explores alternatives for BroadbandTV
  3. RTL strikes BroadbandTV strategic partnership
  4. The Kudelski Group sells Abilis to Ali Corporation
  5. BroadbandTV launches interactive division

You must be logged in to post a comment Login