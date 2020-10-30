Elisa Viihde Viaplay goes live in December

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, and Elisa, the Finnish telco, will launch their combined streaming service Elisa Viihde Viaplay in Finland on December 3rd.

Elisa Viihde Viaplay will bring together Viaplay’s original Nordic productions, Hollywood films and series, and high-quality kids content with Elisa Viihde Aitio’s original series and wide selection of Finnish films.

Elisa Viihde Viaplay will be priced at €12.99 per month and will include all content currently available through Viaplay’s Finnish ‘Films & Series’ package and Elisa’s streaming service Elisa Viihde Aitio. Customers of Viaplay’s ‘Films & Series’ package or Elisa Viihde Aitio have had access to both services since June 30th.



NENT Group will be responsible for Elisa Viihde Viaplay’s technology and analytics, while Elisa will handle sales, marketing and customer support. Both parties will continue to invest in content for the service.

Alongside the combined service, an Elisa Viihde Viaplay ‘Total’ package priced at €34.99 per month will offer Viaplay’s premium sports content such as Premier League, Bundesliga, NHL and KHL. NENT Group holds full ownership of all Viaplay sports content and remains responsible for all related sports marketing and production activities in Finland.

Kim Poder, NENT Group Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “This partnership is all about taking streaming in Finland to the next level. We see considerable growth potential in Finland and will continue investing in content for the Finnish market. Bringing Elisa Viihde Viaplay to Finnish viewers together with Elisa will help us realise our ambitions even faster.”

Ani Korpela, Content Director, Elisa Viihde, added: “Our original series are hugely popular and thanks to Elisa Viihde Viaplay they will be finding new audiences. We will continue to focus strongly on quality domestic drama and comedy as well as Finnish movies. Moreover, it is great soon to be able to offer our customers Viaplay’s leading Nordic drama content, international movies and series, and kids content.”