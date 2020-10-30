Report: Disney hires show shift to DTC

The Walt Disney Company’s recent hiring trend shows a shift to Disney+, its SVoD platform, and retail stores to offset the impact of Covid-19 on its theme park business. Hiring remains strong in the media networks, direct-to-consumer (DTC) and international segments as the company recalibrates its focus, finds GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database, new jobs posted for Disney’s retail and streaming services since April 2020 accounted for almost 55 per cent of the total postings. The company’s hiring saw a steep decline in Q2 with the onset of the pandemic and only displayed signs of recovery from July 2020. However, Walt Disney’s theme parks segment continues to suffer from the Covid-19 impact, with the company reporting over 85 per cent decline in revenues in Q3 2020, as compared to the same quarter last year.

Danyaal Rashid, Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Disney’s position, in terms of its focus on streaming, has not changed much since GlobalData noted back in May that the company is being held back by its physical assets as a consequence of Covid-19. The company’s parks and resorts traditionally make up a large portion of Disney’s profits, but the company is now trying to buck this trends as streaming is much more reliable and they are in full control because it is DTC.

“Disney’s dreams for Disney+ are for it to transcend from a streaming service to be a distribution tool for hot blockbuster releases at a premium to boost profitability – demonstrated by the fact that they charged $30 for Mulan the service when it was pulled from cinemas,” concluded Rashid.

Although, the next blockbuster release, Pixar’s Soul, will premiere free (to subscribers) on December 25th.