Sky Broadband launches new FTTP service

Sky Broadband is launching a new Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) service; using the latest fibre optic technology to deliver Sky Broadband Superfast and Ultrafast, Sky says it is its fastest and most reliable broadband service yet.

Over 3 million UK homes now have access to this new technology, and this will increase rapidly as some 31,000 homes are added each week. Sky Broadband Ultrafast is targeting availability in 7.3 million households by March 2021.

New and existing customers in FTTP areas can benefit from an average download speed of 145Mpbs, with no usage caps, and an average upload speed of 27Mpbs. If speed falls below a minimum guaranteed speed, subscribers can claim a month’s subscription fee back.

Sky Broadband Superfast is available for £27 per month on an 18-month contract, with an average download speed of 59Mbps. Sky Broadband Ultrafast is currently available for £35 per month on an 18-month contract with an aforementioned average download speed of 145Mbps.

“Launching FTTP, the UK’s most advanced broadband technology, reflects Sky’s commitment to innovation and providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband possible”, commented Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions, Sky Broadband. “This means, with Sky Broadband Ultrafast, we can offer our customers average speeds that are 12x faster than standard enabling customers to download, stream, browse, work from home and game freely.”