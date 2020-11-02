Italy: Sky, Mediaset to retain remaining Champions League

Sky Italia and Italian commercial network Mediaset are reportedly nearing a deal to retain the majority of UEFA Champions League and Europa League rights in the country.

As previously reported, Amazon looks set to acquire the first pick of Wednesday night games from the European club football competition’s in Italy, paying €80 million per season. Now it appears likely that Sky and Mediaset will split the rest.

According to Reuters, Comcast-owned Sky Italia has offered between €100 million and €110 million per season for the majority of the rights to both the Champions League and Europa League. Mediaset is reportedly close to agreeing a non-exclusive rights deal for top Champions League matches on Tuesdays for which it will pay around €50 million.