Lockdown 2: TV production & elite sport can continue

The government announced over the weekend that England will go into a “circuit-breaker” lockdown for at least 4 weeks starting November 4th.

However, Premier League football and and other elite sports have been granted permission to continue during the lockdown due to the testing measures in place. Amateur sports will be put on hold.

As well as the Premier League, The EFL (Championship, League 1, League 2), women’s football and the National League are all recognised as elite sport and are thus also permitted to continue behind closed doors.

Additionally, UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed that TV and film production can continue in England during the second lockdown.

Dowden, via Twitter, said: Dowden said: “The changes mean people should WFH [work from home] where possible. But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted – e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & TV production, telecoms workers.”