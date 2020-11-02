More Comedy Central content on HBO Max

HBO Max, the US SVoD service, has licensed non-exclusive streaming rights to a number of award-winning series from Comedy Central’s library, further expanding the platform’s curated portfolio.

Through this deal, all seasons of Amy Schumer’s multi-award-winning sketch series Inside Amy Schumer; the Emmy Award-winning Key & Peele, from creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele; Dave Chappelle’s Emmy-nominated Chappelle’s Show; the docu-series style Nathan or You, where comedian and business advisor Nathan Fielder implements strategies that no traditional consultant should attempt; and the mockumentary comedy Reno 911!, taking viewers behind the scenes of the Reno Sheriff’s Department; are available for streaming effective immediately.

These series join upcoming seasons of The Other Two and South Side produced by Comedy Central Productions as Max Originals as well as the entire South Park library with new episodes appearing on the platform 24 hours after they air on Comedy Central.