Report: Global streaming up 57% in Q3
November 2, 2020
Conviva has released its Q3 State of Streaming report, revealing that, globally, viewers spent 57 per cent more time streaming when compared to the same period last year, as the ongoing pandemic continues to keep people in their homes.
Other highlights from the report include:
- Connected TV devices lost market share in viewing time but still grew a robust 55 per cent, as smart TVs surged substantially more than all other devices, up 200 per cent, to nearly double the share commanded over the past year.
- Global ad demand began to rebound, up 14 per cent in attempts and 22 per cent in impressions in Q3.
- NFL viewers increasingly transitioned to streaming with time spent watching NFL games up 41 per cent year over year. The NFL also tallied September as the best month of the year in social engagements.
- On social media, news accounts remained strong delivering 193 per cent more engagements year over year.
- Streaming growth was led by Oceania, up 293 per cent, followed by Europe, up 121 per cent, and South America, up 104 per cent. North America, Africa, and Asia saw 51 per cent, 39 per cent, and 12 per cent growth respectively.
