Thailand: WWE on 3BB

WWE has secured a new TV deal to broadcast its flagship weekly shows, Raw and SmackDown, live in Thailand.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the deal on Twitter, revealing that both shows will air on the 3BB Sport One channel.

In her tweet, McMahon said: “Today marks a big day for @WWE in Thailand! We are so excited to bring #WWERaw and #SmackDown to the @WWEUniverse in Thailand LIVE from the US every week, only on 3BB Sport One.”