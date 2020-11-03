​Eutelsat launches Sat.tv EPG

Eutelsat Communications has successfully launched Sat.tv, its enhanced Electronic Programme Guide for FTA channels. The service is already operating at the 7/8° West position, serving over 56 million Arabic-speaking homes across the Middle East and North Africa and is being progressively deployed at other Eutelsat video neighbourhoods.

Sat.tv runs on low-cost set-top boxes and is being rapidly implemented by a wide range of set-top box manufacturers. It is free-of-charge for set-top box vendors, as well as for broadcasters operating at Eutelsat’s video hotspots.

Commenting on the launch, Michael Cairns, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana Media group said: “We have appreciated Sat.tv‘s innovative solution, it will allow our channels to be presented together in a consistent manner, with logos and descriptions translated in local languages. It gives full visibility to our programing in an attractive graphical navigation that’s easy to use.”

Serge Schick, International Development Director and Commercial Resources at France Media Monde, commented for France 24: “Sat.tv is the perfect tool for us to fully leverage our massive audience at Eutelsat’s 7/8°W orbital position. The channel numbering system logically positions us with other news content and enables us to communicate on a single channel number so that our viewers can easily find us.”

Commenting on the launch, Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat Communications said: “We are delighted at the successful launch of Sat.tv and the considerable success it is already having amongst leading broadcasters at our 7/8° West position, where it is increasing audience engagement for our broadcast customers and significantly enhancing the free-to-air user experience for the millions of viewers at this position. We are in the process of rolling this service out to further reinforce the attractiveness of our key video neighborhoods.”