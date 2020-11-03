ATX appoints Whalen President & CEO

ATX Networks has confirmed the appointment of Dan Whalen, an industry veteran of more than 20 years, as president and CEO.

Whalen was most recently the Chief Product Officer at ADTRAN. Prior to that he held several senior leadership roles at ARRIS, which was acquired by CommScope in 2019.

“ATX possesses one of the most respected pedigrees in access networking and media distribution, with the world’s leading communications service providers relying on ATX innovations to run both their residential and commercial businesses,” said Whalen. “I’m excited by the opportunity to build on that legacy, intensify our customer focus and make our solutions even more relevant to the future success of the global broadband community.”