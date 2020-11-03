Spain: 4K TV ownership up 26%

In data to be presented by GfK at the upcoming 4K HDR Virtual Summit 2020, organised by Medina Media, delegates will be told that Spain’s enthusiasm for 4K set ownership is up 26 per cent year-or-year.

Javier Morago, Spain’s country manager for various TV brands including Vestel, Toshiba, JVC and Hitachi, will report that despite the fact that the physical stores have been closed for much of the year, the sale of UHD televisions has experienced a growth of 26 per cent compared to 2019. “And the year is not over,” he added.

Morago said that the pandemic has helped boost sales, commenting: “On the positive side for the technology and audio-visual content industry, people have returned to their homes and have turned their homes into entertainment centres.”