Survey: Amazon & HBO lead SVoD growth in Spain

Amazon Prime Video and HBO experienced the largest growth in the Spanish SVoD market, according to a 1,000-sample survey by consultancy firm GECA.

Some 62.1 per cent of all those surveyed claim to have access to Amazon, 4.2 per cent more than the previous GECA report, drawing closer to Netflix’s 67.3 per cent, down 3.2 per cent.

HBO reached 27.3 per cent, up 4.2 per cent, and is the ‘best valued’ for the quality of its content. Disney+ also grew with 21.3 per cent penetration, up 1.2 per cent.

The report reveals that 62 per cent surveyed people have access to more than two streaming platforms. The most popular combination is Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with 11.9 per cent.

Disney+ is the most familiar OTT service, with 51.4 per cent of those surveyed saying that they watch together with their children and other relatives.

A considerable 95.4 per cent say they are ‘very satisfied’ with their SVoD service, and would renew their subscription. The most popular content is TV boxsets and sitcoms.