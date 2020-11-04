Amazon Prime Video Channels in Spain, Italy, Netherlands

Amazon Prime Video Channels has launched in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, allowing users to add more SVoD services to their Amazon acount.

All Prime Video Channels content is available through the Amazon Prime Video app, on any compatible device, using the same user interface, and charged in the user’s same monthly bill. Channels available include StarzPlay, MLB.TV, Nick Jr, Hayu, Acorn TV, MGM and many more.

“It’s a great thing for customers that there’s so much TV and movie content out there. Amazon obsesses about the customer, and we’re always trying to add great selection for them while at the same time trying to make it convenient,” commented Julian Monaghan, director of Prime Video Channels EU, speaking on the Spanish launch to Variety.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is already available in the UK, US, Canada, Japan and Germany.